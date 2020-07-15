TEXAS CITY
At least one Galveston County school district is now considering a deviation from its back-to-school plans because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Texas City Independent School District announced Wednesday it is considering pushing back the 2020-21 start date for its schools from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24. On top of that, the proposal would make at least the first three weeks of school online only.
“We were already starting early, and Aug. 24 would buy us two more weeks of monitoring what’s going on in the community with COVID-19,” Texas City ISD spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
The proposal came about following a discussion at Tuesday’s Texas City ISD school board meeting, and the board will meet again Monday to officially vote on the back-to-school recommendations, Tortorici said.
Last week, the Texas Education Agency issued an order requiring schools to open their facilities to allow the option for children to have in-person instruction five days a week. A three-week transition period between a school district’s start date and its offering of the in-person instruction option would allow for online-only learning.
But, when a school district chooses to start classes for the 2020-21 school year is a decision to be made on the local level, which Gov. Greg Abbott pointed out in an interview with a Houston television station Tuesday. In that same interview, Abbott hinted the state’s education agency would give school districts more flexibility to offer virtual learning only for longer than the first three weeks of school.
Whether Texas City ISD makes use of the option to have online-only learning for longer than two weeks will depend on where the county is at in the ongoing pandemic, Tortorici said.
Regarding extracurricular activities, Tortorici said the district will follow guidelines from the TEA and University Interscholastic League.
“They haven’t released all of those details, as of yet,” Tortorici said. “So, there’s still lots of moving parts, and they’re constantly moving because things are constantly changing.”
The ever-evolving guidelines and situation have made preparing for the start of the school year a challenge, Tortorici said.
“We’re just trying to do the best we can, considering the health of not only our students, but also our staff,” Tortorici said. “Of course we want to provide quality instruction all the way around, whether it’s virtual or in-person.”
Many of the state’s larger school districts already have pushed their respective start dates back even further than what Texas City ISD is proposing. Houston ISD announced Wednesday the schools in its district will not begin class until Sept. 8, and that online-only instruction will take place for the first six weeks of school through Oct. 16.
