SAN LEON
At least one person is dead in a fire at a home in San Leon, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The fire occurred about 1:30 p.m on 14th Street, according to the sheriff's office. San Leon is an unincorporated community on the east side of Galveston County, along Galveston Bay.
Details about what caused the fire and personal information about the person who died were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.