Government
• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed today and Friday.
• The Federal Courthouse will be closed today.
City offices
• City offices in Galveston, Friendswood, Clear Lake Shores, Kemah, Jamaica Beach, Hitchcock, La Marque, Texas City, Santa Fe, League City, Bayou Vista and Tiki Island will be closed today and Friday.
• There will be no trash pickup in Galveston today. Today’s trash will be picked up Friday, and so forth.
• There will be no trash pickup or recycling in Friendswood today. Today’s trash will be picked up Monday and recycling will start back up Dec. 3.
• There will be no trash pickup in Texas City today. Today’s trash will be picked up on its next scheduled day.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Dickinson.
Libraries
• The Friendswood, Dickinson and Moore Memorial public libraries, Helen Hall Library and the Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed today through Sunday.
• Rosenberg Library will be closed today and Friday.
• Hitchcock Public Library will be closed today through Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the La Marque Public Library.
• The post office will be closed today, and no mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed today.
• Coastal Health & Wellness clinics and the Galveston County Health District will be closed today and Friday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed today and Friday. The center will reopen Saturday.
• The Daily News offices will be closed today. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
