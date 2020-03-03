Early and absentee voting results in Brazoria, Galveston and Harris counties show Democrat Susan Criss ahead of Margarita Ruiz Johnson in total votes, with most primary votes remaining to be counted.
The winner of the Democratic primary race will face incumbent Republican state Sen. Larry Taylor on the November ballot.
Texas Senate District 11 includes parts of Brazoria, Harris and Galveston counties.
Johnson won 51.74 percent of 7,481 early and absentee votes cast in Brazoria County to Criss' 48.26 percent; Criss won 68 percent of 8,724 early and absentee votes cast in Galveston County to Johnson's 32 percent. Criss won 54.89 percent of early and absentee votes compared to Johnson's 45.11 percent.
This is a developing story. Check back later for the most current results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.