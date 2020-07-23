GALVESTON
Despite the coronavirus pandemic and economic downtown, Galveston is proposing an operating budget similar to this fiscal year and is proposing a property tax rate less than 2020’s property tax rate.
But the city’s financial position is tight after pandemic shutdowns cut sales tax revenue and piled on unexpected costs, and cost-cutting measures the city implemented two years ago on a temporary basis will remain in effect.
The city’s proposed operating budget of $148 million is 1.8 percent more than last year’s of $145.4 million, according to preliminary budget documents.
The city’s fiscal year doesn’t begin until Oct. 1, and the city won’t need to finalize its budget until then.
Increased property values and closing two special taxing districts are making up for some of the money lost to the pandemic, Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
The proposed new tax rate is $0.574707, which is slightly less than the current rate of $0.579885, according to proposed budget documents.
The Galveston Central Appraisal District significantly increased taxable values this year, so to stay below a state-imposed 3.5 percent cap on property tax revenue growth, the city would have to reduce the rate, Loftin said.
The city is expecting to collect $31.4 million in property taxes this year, $2.3 million more than the $29.1 collected last year, according to the proposed budget.
Some of that increase comes from new construction.
Closing two Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones freed up about $1.3 million in tax revenue for the city’s general fund, Loftin said.
These zones are tools to spur private development. When a zone is started, the base value of property is frozen, and any new taxable value added above the base value is used to pay the developer back for the public improvements such as streets.
The city in December closed Zone No. 12 — a 464-acre area north of Broadway around the Galveston County Justice Center — and Zone No. 14 — a 128-acre area around Scholes International Airport.
When the city closed those zones, the tax revenue from improvements went back into its accounts, instead of into the zone’s accounts.
The city had sought closure of the two zones last year to free up the restricted cash, but city leaders didn’t realize at the time how needed that money would be, Loftin said.
“We didn’t realize we were going to need it as soon as we did,” Loftin said.
The city also isn’t expecting to let go of any employees because of budget cuts, Loftin said. The city is slashing six positions, but those cuts are taking advantage of resignations, retirements or other vacant positions, Loftin said.
But departments will have to operate for at least another year with across-the-board cuts the city put in place in 2019 to help pay for a $15.7 million settlement with Hurricane Ike disaster recovery contractor CDM Smith.
The city implemented the cuts in 2019, after paying the company the court-ordered millions, Loftin said. Then, the city kept those cuts in place in 2020 when higher than expected health care expenses cost the city about $1.8 million more than its contributions were.
Some department budgets might have expense increases to account for cost of living wage raises for employees, he said.
But the budget is tight, Loftin said.
“There’s not a lot of optional spending in this budget,” Loftin said. “We’re down to bare minimums.”
The city will spend less on capital projects this year, officials said.
Loftin proposed a $69.6 million capital budget next year, 21.5 percent less than the $88.6 million budget of last year.
The city will work on a continuation of 2017 bond projects including improvements to 37th Street and reconstruction of a wastewater treatment plant in Pirate’s Beach subdivision, according to the proposed budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.