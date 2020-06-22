Some Galveston County businesses have temporarily closed doors or taken other precautions because employees have been infected with coronavirus virus.
The following businesses have confirmed they have closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus or out of precaution as cases rise in the county.
Some of the businesses closed temporarily to allow more employees to be tested and to take extra cleaning precautions. While others have announced indefinite closures. The Daily News is attempting to track closures and re-openings as they’re announced.
If you know of a business closed by the coronavirus, email tips to newsroom@galvnews.com.
The Daily News will only post businesses where cases have been publicly confirmed by business managers, owners or by public health officials.
GALVESTON
• Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Seawall Blvd.
Confirmed employee case: Sunday, June 14
• Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd.
Confirmed employee case: Thursday, June 18
• MOD Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St.
Confirmed employee case: Saturday, June 20
Closed indefinitely.
• Rumors Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd.
Confirmed employee case: Wednesday, June 17
Business didn’t close.
• Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant, 4604 Seawall Blvd.
Confirmed employee case: Wednesday, June 17
Confirmed reopened: Monday, June 22
• Tola Mo’Bettah Market, 2208 Strand
Confirmed employee case: Wednesday, June 17
Business didn’t close.
• Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand
Confirmed employee case: Sunday, June 14
Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway Galveston, temporarily closed to public on June 23, citing a rise in cases across the county. The organization will continue its mission of caring for animals and will continue to offer adoptions on an appointment basis, officials said.
LEAGUE CITY
• Chick-Fil-A, 1640 FM 646 W
Confirmed employee: Wednesday, June 17
KEMAH
• T-Bone Tom’s, 707 state Highway 146
Confirmed employee case: Thursday, June 18
Reopened Saturday, June 20
GALVESTON COUNTY
Moody Bank has closed all lobbies systemwide effective June 22, officials announced. Moody Bank's drive-through remains open with normal business hours and bankers are available in person through appointments.
