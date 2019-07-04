TEXAS CITY
A 15-year-old girl was killed Wednesday, reportedly while attempting to run across north Loop 197 in Texas City.
Texas City Police and Fire departments responded just after 11 p.m. to a 911 call about an auto-pedestrian accident in the 1900 block of the loop, also known as 25th Avenue North police spokesman, Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The 911 call was made by a passerby who witnessed the incident, Bjerke said.
Medics and officers found a young woman, later determined to be 15 years old, lying in the road, deceased at the scene, Bjerke said.
A witness told investigators three young women were running from the north shoulder to the south shoulder across the road when one of them was struck by an eastbound 2007 Jeep, according to police.
The 19-year-old driver of the Jeep was not injured and remained at the scene. He cooperated with investigators and voluntarily submitted a blood sample to be tested for alcohol, police said.
Neither alcohol nor speed is suspected to have been a factor in the accident and no charges had been filed or arrests made in the case, Bjerke said.
“She just ran out in the road and was hit,” Bjerke said.
Both driver and victim were Texas City residents, according to police.
The young woman’s identity was not released Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.