The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people Saturday near Crystal Beach after their boat capsized, officials said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office contacted the coast guard about three adults and two teenagers clinging to the side of their boat after it capsized about two miles offshore, officials said.
The coast guard then deployed a helicopter crew and a boat crew to the area; the helicopter sent a rescue swimmer to check the five people’s condition and then a cutter saved them, officials said.
The five people were then transported to Galveston and did not request medical assistance, officials said.
