With travel and tourism hobbled by coronavirus fears and cashflow dwindling fast, some luxury and marquee hotels across the county this weekend began temporarily closing or announcing plans to close to guests as they worked to absorb an unprecedented blow to an industry that lives by tourism and business travel.
The closures will leave hundreds of people without jobs, but hoteliers said they had few other options as the United States races to curb the spread of a virus that is paralyzing the economy. Government officials haven’t ordered hotel closures, but with guest occupancy plummeting, cash flow drying up and no immediate prospects for revenue, hotels locally and across the nation can’t meet financial obligations, including payroll.
Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center will close its 428-room hotel to guests today and won’t take any reservations until June 1, marking the first island property to do so — but likely not the last, industry observers warned. The 237-room South Shore Harbour Resort in League City will temporarily close to guests beginning March 28, managers said.
During disasters such as hurricanes, hotels usually survive and even thrive with an influx of disaster workers and people who need places to stay after their homes are damaged by storms. But coronavirus, which has staggered the industry, is something altogether different.
John Zendt, president and CEO of Moody Gardens, on Saturday confirmed the hotel’s plans to close today.
“We’ve all been through 9/11, hurricanes and other disasters,” Zendt said. “We’ll get through this, too, and in the end be stronger as a community.”
Roy Green, general manager of South Shore Harbour Resort, said in a statement to guests and the community:
“It is unfortunate that due to the coronavirus, which has instilled some limitations including travel, South Shore Harbour Resort has made the difficult decision to temporarily close their doors for business. We want both our clients and employees to stay safe during this trying time and we do not take this lightly.”
Green couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment.
The closures signal another major hit to Galveston’s economy as the coronavirus continues to batter the tourism and hospitality industry.
Employees at the hotel Saturday, who declined to be named, said they had just learned of the impending closure and said they didn’t think they would be paid while the hotel is closed.
“I’m going to be unemployed as of tomorrow,” one man said, as he walked into a loading bay at the back end of the hotel to clock in.
The Moody Gardens Hotel, at 7 Hope Blvd., is part of a complex that includes an aquarium, rainforest-themed zoo and museum, as well as a waterpark and a convention center. Moody Gardens itself is a nonprofit organization that leases city land.
The complex’s iconic glass pyramids have been closed since March 17. Galveston officials have imposed restrictions on restaurants — takeout and delivery only — closed bars and ordered tourist attractions closed until early April. Similar orders went into effect Saturday on a statewide basis as government officials try to distance people from each other to reduce the spread of the virus.
As of March 13, Moody Gardens had 612 employees, Zendt said, explaining that number included staff hired to work at the complex during spring break.
During the shutdown, Moody Gardens’ animal caretakers will continue to report for work to care for the penguins, otters, parrots and other creatures at its attractions.
On Saturday, the parking lots at Moody Gardens were virtually empty and few people could be seen anywhere on the grounds of the property.
City officials also have worked through the week to discourage visitors to the city, closing beach amenities and some beach access points. Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, social gathering of more than 10 people are banned until April 3.
The city also has put a moratorium on permitting large events until the end of May.
Neither the local nor the state orders required hotels to shut down operations, but the bleak financial picture was making it necessary for some and promised more closings to come in a city with more than 5,000 hotel rooms, said Willis Gandhi, the president of the Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association.
Gandhi will be making decisions about operations at the four limited-service hotels he owns within the next week, he said.
Gandhi’s hotels were at only at 15 percent to 20 percent occupancy this weekend, he said. A week ago, reservations at the hotels were at 50 percent.
A limited-service hotel generally employs between 20 and 30 people, Gandhi said. Resorts can employ hundreds, he said.
With health leaders recommending that people stay home and out of public for 15 days, the effect on hotels could be “pretty huge,” Gandhi said.
“You could lead people into bankruptcy and foreclosure,” he said. “The last 30 days have already been bad, and another 15 days is not good.”
Galveston’s other prominent hotels have not announced plans to close. The Hotel Galvez and Spa on Seawall Boulevard is “monitoring the situation” and following state and local recommendations, said Christine Hopkins, a spokeswoman.
The San Luis Resort on Seawall Boulevard was still taking reservations Saturday, according to a person answering the phone at the hotel. But officials with Landry’s, which owns the property among others in Galveston, did not respond to requests for interviews.
Tourists and visitors are a key part of the island’s economy. More than 11,000 island jobs — more than one-third of all the jobs in Galveston — were sustained by tourism in 2018, according to the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.
