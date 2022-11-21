Truck crash and shirtless dash gridlock I-45 traffic By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Nov 21, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A jackknifed 18-wheeler block traffic on both lanes of Interstate 45 for about two hours Monday. Texas Department of Transportation/Courtesy An 18-wheeler jackknifed and knocked a concrete divider into traffic lanes on Interstate 45, causing gridlock for about two hours Monday. Texas Department of Transportation/Courtesy La Marque police arrest a man who ran into traffic lanes on Interstate 45, compounding commuter woes. Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Drivers on Interstate 45 faced two obstacles Monday afternoon after an 18-wheeler jackknifed into a concrete divider and a half naked man ran into the traffic lanes, authorities said.The 18-wheeler crashed into a concrete divider along the northbound lanes near FM 517 in Dickinson about noon, officials said.The crash pushed a concrete divider into a southbound lane, halting traffic on both sides of the freeway, said Danny Perez, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesman.Department crews had cleared the obstacles by just after 2 p.m., Perez said.No injuries had been reported by late Monday, he said.La Marque police received a call at 1:30 p.m. about a shirtless man sitting in a construction site in the 3300 block of I-45, department spokesman Sgt. The man, who responding officers said smelled of drugs and alcohol, became combative when police approached and ran onto the freeway, Hernandez said.Officers halted traffic as they pursued and finally arrested the man after a scuffle, Hernandez said.The man, who police couldn't immediately identify, was charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest and held on $10,000 bond, Hernandez said. 