As the nation prepared Friday to mark the Juneteenth National Independence Day, Rosenberg Library welcomed nationally renowned artist Ted Ellis to its Wortham Auditorium to unveil his painting “Jack Johnson, The Galveston Stevedore,” in conjunction with the city’s Juneteenth celebration.
The painting is the first in a series of works titled “Wide World of Sports Colored Series” commemorating achievements of Johnson and other African Americans who’ve made significant contributions to their community, but might otherwise go unnoticed in their fields, Ellis said.
“Johnson was a global influencer," Ellis said. "But I wanted to focus on the ordinary individual that he was before he became heavyweight champion."
“This series is in honor of the tremendous amount of sacrifice that these individuals have given to work toward justice, equity and freedom in America. They’ve achieved not only excellence in sports, but excellence in humanity.”
Other subjects in Ellis’ series are NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace and track and field champion Gabrielle Thomas. The Johnson portrait will be a permanent part of the Rosenberg Library Museum collection, Curator Ivy Albright said.
Johnson, who was born in Galveston, was working on the docks when he knocked out Charley Brooks in 1898, and thereby began his boxing career.
He won the world heavyweight boxing title by defeating Tommy Burns the day after Christmas in 1908 in Sydney, Australia. That victory was followed by a spree of racial violence.
Johnson, the first African American to win the world heavyweight boxing title, was convicted in 1913 under the racist Mann Act by an all-white jury of accompanying a white woman across state lines.
Johnson lived in exile for a time after being charged with the crime but returned in 1920 and was imprisoned until 1921. Johnson died in 1946.
After decades of lobbying by advocates in Galveston and elsewhere, then-President Donald Trump pardoned Johnson in 2018.
Dr. Nanette D. DeBruhl, a physician whose family has a rich generational history in Galveston, commissioned the painting. Debruhl’s grandfather was a contemporary of Johnson in Galveston in the late 1800s and her great-grandfather was John F. Debruhl, who served as Justice of the Peace from 1870 to 1873.
“My great-grandfather was born a slave and ended up being a judge," DeBruhl said. "We were teachers, clerks and judges.”
DeBruhl, who was born in Washington, D.C., learned about the history of Galveston and her family here from stories her father told her as a child.
Early African American families in Galveston faced many struggles but were committed to education and possessed a moral determination to confront racism during that time, DeBruhl said.
For DeBruhl, the stories of her family and others have taken on a new meaning and excitement as she has studied their history over the past several years, she said.
“These stories document the precarious journey of freed men and women, and it was long after emancipation," she said.
"There is a special place in my heart here in Galveston.”
Ellis gained national notoriety through his works celebrating the African American community and culture and has been commissioned by numerous multinational organizations and corporate sponsors including Coca-Cola, Walt Disney Studios and ExxonMobil. Ellis, who worked as a chemist before becoming a full-time artist, recently accepted a position as Museum Director at Southern University in New Orleans.
The Juneteenth celebration got its start in Galveston in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The proclamation, issued Jan. 1, 1863, declared all "persons held as slaves within the Confederate States are, and henceforward shall be, free.”
Word of the proclamation was delivered in Galveston on June 19, 1865, by Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, who was on hand at the unveiling, said Juneteenth holds a special place in the city's history.
“Juneteenth has been a local celebration since 1865 here on the island," Brown said.
"It’s something that we embrace to ourselves as something special to the city of Galveston. With the declaration as a national holiday, now the nation understands the importance of Juneteenth.”
Juneteenth was formally recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which had passed both houses of Congress with strong bipartisan support just days before.
Events are planned in Galveston and elsewhere all weekend and the federal holiday is observed Monday.
