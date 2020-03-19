We asked on Facebook: Is the government overreacting or under-reacting to coronavirus?
“I think the media is overreacting. I wait to hear from the team in Washington, who seems to be the voice of reason these days.”
— Susan Wilson Walker Benson
“I’m pleased with actions so far. There is a lot more to come post-pandemic.”
— Robert Flores
“I think the Feds are acting fast and appropriately now on the hand they were dealt. The recession and hardship it’s causing will be temporary. We all need to sacrifice like our parents and grandparents did during World War II. By end of May, we will look back and see we survived. I will be one of them, even though my husband will probably be laid off his Delta job after 30 years.”
— Jan McGovern
“Serious problem world-wide. The problem is the unknown of this virus and no time table when it will end. Pray it ends soon and for a solution to solve this problem.”
— Dennis Byrd Sr.
“Lost two valuable weeks! Domestic travel ban before spring break would have saved lots of headache.”
— Manish Maheshwari
“It’s better to prepare for the worst and expect the best. Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.”
— Wallace Hogan
“Acting appropriately now. My first impression, I had doubts. I now think it’s the real thing and we all need to bond together.”
— Ed Muncey
“Praise our president, FEMA and the USA government task force.”
— Leona Pleasant
“Trump dropped the ball and dismantled the group that was supposed to keep us safe. He was too busy marginalizing it from the beginning. He told the whole country he had it under control, which was just another blatant lie that may have cost American lives.”
— Chris John Mallios
“Yes, government doing right thing, cities doing right thing, now one last thing is to close all the beaches.”
— Thomas E. Williams
“I’m ready to focus on the here and now. Can’t change the past. What’s being done now is paramount to containing the virus. Media and Trump haters are trying to spread fear.”
— Denise Emmitte Byrd
“This has changed all of our lives. I feel most concerned about the health care workers, first responders who do not have the proper equipment to protect themselves. We do not have enough testing, which I feel could have been avoided. It is a very serious situation and will have an effect on the world, for a long time to come.”
— Camille Thiel Downes
“Our president was slow to react and in denial. Still refuses to use his powers to ramp up production needed to protect health care workers. Gov. Abbott was way to slow in his action, too.”
— Ana Ortiz-Monasterio Draa
“Acting appropriately now after denying reality and science for 4-6 weeks. We put ourselves in a deep hole, which is why we are experiencing a massive shortage of crucial supplies, because a large part of American society does not believe in science or listen to its scientists.”
— Hal Needham
“I think it is a good response. We are in the midst of a totally new protocol that would not have been possible a scant 10 years ago before the widespread use of the internet. This rapid response and instantaneous updates are still to be perfected, but this example is our learning curve.”
— Phil Hodges
“Measured response. Now, if we the people would follow directions this will pass sooner than later.”
— Chris Kuhlman
