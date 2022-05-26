Government

• All offices in Galveston County and the Federal Courthouse will be closed Monday.

Cities

• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed Monday.

• Trash routes in Texas City will not be picked up Monday.

• Information wasn’t provided from the cities of Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson, Jamaica Beach, League City and Santa Fe.

Libraries

• The Dickinson Public Library, Helen Hall Library and Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed Saturday through Monday.

• Rosenberg Library, and the Friendswood, Hitchcock and Moore Memorial public libraries will be closed Monday.

• The La Marque Public Library is already closed on Mondays.

Mail

•The post office will be closed Monday. No mail will be delivered Monday.

Other closings

• The Daily News will be closed Monday.

•Most banks will be closed Monday.

• The Galveston County Health District and the Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Monday.

• Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Saturday and Monday.

