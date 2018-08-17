GALVESTON
A car headed north through the intersection of 51st Street and Harborside Drive toward the Pelican Island Bridge hit a guardrail and fell about 40 feet onto the ground below. The driver walked away without injuries from the July accident, but left a gaping hole in the guardrail and questions about who was responsible for repairing the damage.
Several public entities are arguing over who is responsible for repairing the 60 feet of missing guardrail, said Dennis Byrd Sr., chairman of Galveston County Navigation District No. 1.
“We don’t believe it belongs to the district, but we called the county and they said it didn’t belong to them, the city said it wasn’t them and the Texas Department of Transportation came out and put orange cones down, but said it didn’t belong to them. No one wants responsibility.”
Texas Department of Transportation officials Thursday said the section in question wasn’t their responsibility and County Judge Mark Henry said he hadn’t heard about the problem.
The man driving the car told police he got distracted as he was moving through the intersection, hit the guardrail and the car fell onto a field below, said Capt. Joshua Schirard, spokesman for the Galveston Police Department.
The man had minor scratches, refused emergency medical treatment and declined to be taken to a hospital, Schirard said.
Prosecutors didn’t press any charges related to the accident that happened about 8:40 a.m. July 14, Schirard said.
While the entities work out which of them holds ultimate responsibility for maintenance of the area, navigation district officials hired a contractor and are making repairs, Byrd said.
Officials estimate the costs at about $20,000 to $25,000, Byrd said.
“At some point, we want to hire a surveyor and find out who owns exactly what out there,” Byrd said. “No one wants to claim it.”
