GALVESTON
A woman employed as a home-care nurse is accused of tricking a memory-impaired Galveston woman into giving her more than $20,000 through forged checks, police said.
Sarah Flores, 28, of Texas City, was charged Thursday with forgery of a financial instrument and exploitation of an elderly person, according court records. Both charges are felonies
Flores until recently was employed by a Galveston-based home-care company, according to a complaint filed by the Galveston Police Department.
Between May and August, she helped care for a 67-year-old woman on Eckert Drive, on Galveston’s West End, according to the complaint.
The woman’s husband in October alerted police that Flores had been asking his wife to write personal checks to her, despite the fact that he had been making payments directly to the employer, according to the complaint.
The man identified $20,604 in questionable checks, according to the complaint. He said the checks bore multiple forged signatures, according to the complaint.
Police interviewed Flores on Nov. 5. She told investigators both the man and wife had been aware of the checks, and the money had been a gift, according to the complaint.
Police called the company the next day and learned Flores had been fired Sept. 13 for violating a policy against accepting gifts from patients, according to the complaint.
The woman who Flores cared for told police in November the nurse had approached her numerous times about “pay day” and had asked for a check. The woman said she was not aware of the payments being made to the company, according to the complaint.
The woman was unable to remember events after “a couple of days or even a day at a time,” and investigators noted some of the checks had been written just days apart, according to the complaint.
Flores was arrested Tuesday, according to Galveston County Jail records. Her bond was set at $10,000, according to court records. She was no longer in custody Friday.
