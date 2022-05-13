County Commissioner Ken Clark was buried Thursday in a private family ceremony, officials said Friday.

A public memorial service has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City.

Clark died on Sunday. His family said his death was the result of multiple recent health issues.

Clark, 58, had served as a county commissioner since 1998.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed an order allowing flags across the state to be lowered in Clark's memory.

With his burial, flags can now be raised to full staff, the county said.

