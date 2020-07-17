TEXAS CITY
Because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases locally and statewide, the College of the Mainland announced Friday it will move all instruction possible to an online-only format for the fall semester, which is set to begin Aug. 24.
“Our best strategy at the moment is to do what we’re prepared to do,” College of the Mainland president Warren Nichols said.
But, if the pandemic gets under control and students and staff can return to the college safely, on-campus instruction could return before the end of the fall semester, Nichols said.
“I believe the vast majority of our campus employees and our students would love to get back into the normal state of being on campus,” Nichols said. “We will certainly be paying attention, and if nine weeks from now or two months from now things change, what we would do is look to see which of our courses we can bring back to campus for the remainder of the semester.”
For the foreseeable future, there will still be a limited number of skills-based, hands-on courses — such as microbiology, welding and police and fire academies — that may require on-campus instruction for completion, according to the college.
For these on-campus classes, all people at the college will be required to practice pandemic safety measures — including mandatory face coverings, appropriate social distancing and rigorous sanitization.
“There are certain programs that really do require students to be hands-on,” Nichols said. “Anything that can be taught in an online format, we want to do it in that format, but there’s an understanding that there are courses and programs that will be on campus this fall.”
The campus’ library will remain open in the fall semester but with reduced staffing, limited hours and limited capacity. The gymnasium, tutoring center and conference center will be closed until further notice.
Most testing center services will be made available online. Limited testing center services, such as those required for the police or fire academies, will be available in-person.
The college’s December 2020 graduation ceremony will be held in some form, whether it be virtual, in-person or a mix of both.
Just three weeks ago, the college unveiled a phased campus reopening plan to bring students and faculty back to campus for the start of the fall semester. At the time, the college was in the second of five phases — minimal campus activity — and planned to move on to the next phase Aug. 10.
The college walked back on the reopening plan because the spread of the coronavirus continued to grow, officials said.
The third phase would have been a two-week pre-opening where non-instructional staff, such as advisors, would return to campus on a part-time basis. The college then planned to bring students and faculty back on campus for the start of the fall semester, but at 50 percent capacity and with everyone practicing the aforementioned pandemic safety measures.
Students who have questions regarding registration are encouraged to contact their academic advisor.
