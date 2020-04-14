Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Tuesday there will be a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies April 25-27.
Texans are encouraged to shop online or practice strict social distancing measures for in-store purchases during the sales tax holiday for emergency supplies as the nation continues to stay at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said.
“As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes," he said. "If visiting your local retailer to purchase items, please practice appropriate social distancing as described by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
For more information, visit comptroller.texas.gov or call 512-463-4070.
— Angela Wilson
