Small businesses and independent contractors are responding to the coronavirus crisis the best way they know how: playing it by ear and waiting as work opportunities diminish in a flood of cancellations. In some cases, they are finding new ways to provide needed products and services.
Minner Ford, 63, of Texas City has worked for 30 years as a vendor with Aramark, the mammoth food services provider, selling beer, wine and water to crowds at sporting events such as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Houston Astros games. His customers over so many years have become his family, he said.
“This is my livelihood,” Ford said. “This is what I do. This is all I do.”
When the rodeo shut down last week, Ford estimated he lost $10,000 in projected income. And with the Astros’ opening game and season postponed indefinitely, he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to go back to work, he said. He hasn’t seen a setback like this since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when sports facilities were shut down for about three weeks, he said. Back then, he had a day job and supplemented his income with the beer vending.
“My home is paid for, so I’m not in as much of a dilemma as a lot of my co-workers who have young families and house payments to make,” Ford said. “I’m just gonna see what happens this month, then worry about April. Life is all about adjustments.”
Adjustments are becoming severe in some industries, such as catering. Todd Schott of Chopin Mon Ami Catering, 4417 Ave. S in Galveston, has lost the bulk of his events scheduled for March and April, including everything from gatherings of professionals at University of Texas Medical Branch to wedding receptions.
For Schott, that means cutting hours for a staff of about 50 part-time servers who normally work two weddings a weekend.
“I’ve got brides calling,” he said. “They want me to refund their money. We had a proposal for an $8,000 event at UTMB, then they said they could do only 40 people for $1,200. They put a deposit down on it then called yesterday and canceled it.”
The ripple effects within the wedding industry alone are alarming, especially for self-employed people such as photographers and small businesses such as bakeries and florists, Schott said. With no events, there’s no business and no paycheck.
Schott has seized a new opportunity that he hopes will serve the community until the crisis abates — distributing hand sanitizer manufactured by a friend and business associate from Friendswood.
“We’re both God guys,” Schott said. “We want to do what we can to help the community get through this.”
Some small business owners had contemplated what they would do when the inevitable warnings about social distancing became real and are adjusting the services they offer in the safest way they can.
Kathleen DiNatale of Galveston’s The Yoga Haven reached out last weekend to clients, announcing proactive measures such as more cleaning and sanitizing of the facility, emphasizing concern for basic hygiene and asking practitioners to bring their own mats to class. Then as news of the virus from Italy became more dire, she reconsidered keeping the studio open.
“I realized my client base is largely people over 60, and reading that the virus can be passed even if you’re asymptomatic, there’s just no defense against that,” she said.
DiNatale decided on Friday to cancel studio classes, fundamentally shutting down her business temporarily. In the interim, she will hold outdoor classes on the beach and is planning some activities in local parks. Her website, www.theyogahaven.net, will post a schedule of outdoor classes.
At Galveston’s popular MOD Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., owner Holly Hopkins has carved out a middle path, keeping the shop open to give people a community gathering place while adjusting seating and physical distancing of people in line and at tables and encouraging more use of the outdoor patio space, all with the intention of lessening exposure through modified social distancing, she said.
Hopkins also has cut back hours to give employees time to tend to their own and their family’s needs and will shift coffee and food service to to-go-only materials and increase sanitizing measures on all store surfaces.
“It’s all about safety,” Ford said and other business owners agreed. “I don’t want a bunch of people coming out and getting sick, and I don’t want to risk getting sick from someone.”
