IBM Watson Health on Friday added the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston to its 100 Top Hospitals list.
The medical branch ranked in the Top 15 nationwide among major teaching hospitals, and it was the only teaching hospital in the region recognized on the list as well.
IBM Watson Health recognizes hospitals of all sizes in five different categories, including major teaching hospitals, large community hospitals, medium community hospitals and smaller community hospitals.
The annual list was established to help identify top performance benchmarks that might help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.
Tim Harlin, executive vice president and CEO of the University of Texas Medical Branch Health System, said the award means even more during this time when all health care systems are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are proud to be the only teaching hospital in the region to achieve this recognition,” Harlin said. “It shows UTMB's commitment to continue providing high-quality care to the community we serve, even during these challenging times.”
— Angela Wilson
(1) comment
So, was this Watson's decision? Or Watson's human handlers?
