TEXAS CITY
Texas City’s mayor and city commissioners might get raises in the near future thanks to changes to the city’s charter approved on Tuesday.
Voters overwhelmingly approved 17 of 18 proposed changes from the city charter Tuesday, according to complete but unofficial results.
The propositions were mostly modest changes to the language in the city’s charter, meant to clarify some passages or bring other parts of the document in line with state law.
Among the most notable changes to the charter was an increase to maximum monthly salaries that can be paid to the city’s mayor and city commission members.
Voters approved a $1,500 maximum monthly salary for the mayor, and $500 maximum monthly salaries for city commission members.
The charter previously set the mayor’s monthly salary at up to $500 a month and the commission’s salary at up to $100 a month.
Voters approved the salary increase by 1,662 to 348.
Voters also approved an increase to the cost that people running for local office must pay when they file for a place on city ballots. The cost to run for a place for any city elected position is now $25. It previously had been $15 to run for a spot on the city commission.
Voters approved the increase to the filing fees by 1,719 to 255.
Voters also approved a requirement for the city attorney to review the city’s charter every five years.
The one charter change voters rejected would have removed a requirement for the city to publish the results of the city’s annual audit in the newspaper every year.
Despite the language in the charter, city officials said before the election that publishing such audits in newspaper ads is no longer required by state law and that the city had not published the audits in The Galveston County Daily News in several years.
The voters rejected removing the language in a 1,022 to 897 vote.
