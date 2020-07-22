Scholarship recipients

Pictured from left are Joshua Bland, and Ashley Lewis-Hinton, recipients of The John P. McGovern 21st Century Memorial Scholarship in Nursing and Health Sciences at Galveston College's donor recognition event, President's Evening 2020.

The Galveston College Foundation's Universal Access Community Scholarship Endowment and Non-Tuition Educational Expenses Fund programs were the recipients of a $40,000 donation from The John P. McGovern Foundation.

The donation will help eligible island students attend Galveston College, where universal access fully funds tuition and fees for a 60-hour degree program at the school.

Since 1996, The John P. McGovern Foundation has contributed $900,000 toward universal access scholarship funding and health programs at the college. The foundation also benefits students through The John P. McGovern 21st Century Memorial Scholarship in Nursing and Health Sciences.

— Angela Wilson

