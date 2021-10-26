GALVESTON
Longtime educator and mentor Connie Hebert, of Galveston, died from complications of cancer Sunday at Jennie Sealy Hospital. She was 71.
Hebert most recently served as executive director of Communities in Schools of Galveston County. She held that post from 2014 through the summer of 2020, said Joan Burns, executive director of the organization, which helps young people stay in school and prepare for life through a variety of mentorship programs.
“Connie was a champion for students,” Burns said. “She was passionate about having CIS make a difference in children’s lives, which is a strong component of our mission.”
Hebert began her career in 1974 as a Spanish language teacher at Central Middle School in the Galveston Independent School District. She moved into administration as an assistant principal at L.A. Morgan Elementary School from 1999 to 2003 and was an assistant principal at Central Middle School from 2003 through 2005, said Dyann Polzin, chief human capital management and student services and communications officer for the district.
Hebert served as principal of Central Middle School from 2005 through 2009, when she retired after 34 years of service.
“She was a great advocate for students and their families,” said Mary Patrick, president of the board of directors for Communities in Schools and executive director of special programs at the district. “Her passing is a great loss to the Galveston community.”
The Rev. Edward Grogan, a site coordinator for Communities in Schools, credits Hebert for the trajectory of his life, he said.
As a mentor, Hebert kept Grogan out of trouble while he was a student at Central, he said. He eventually became a member of Communities in Schools and was able to flourish and become a better student and person, he said.
“She never gave up on me,” Grogan said. “She intentionally put me in leadership positions as a student, which changed my life around for the better. Even after graduating from college, she was there as she gave me a job.
“She was able to cultivate something in me that I didn’t see,” he said. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without her.”
Hebert encouraged her staff to find obstacles to student success and eliminate them, said Ella Lewis, a retired Galveston ISD educator who worked with Hebert and who Hebert hired as a site coordinator for Communities in Schools after she retired from the district.
“On one occasion, a student needed a bicycle to get to school on time,” Lewis said. “When she found out that there were siblings, Connie insisted that each one receive a new bike. That was Connie Hebert as a teacher, a community leader, a mentor and administrator — and more importantly, my friend.”
Hebert leaves behind her husband of 23 years, Edward; a son, Dominique Stokes; daughter, Ebony Spiller; sister, Henria Bacon; and extended family and friends.
Hebert’s funeral will begin with visitation at noon followed by the service at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K in Galveston.
