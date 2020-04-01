GALVESTON
The Coast Guard commander who oversees cruise ports in Florida has warned ships heading there, some with sick passengers and crews aboard, that they must be prepared to treat people on board or seek help in other countries.
Those orders, first reported by The Associated Press, don’t yet apply to ships entering the Port of Galveston, the Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Four cruise ships have rotated between two berths at the Port of Galveston since Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line suspended worldwide operations on March 13.
The ships — Royal’s Liberty of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas and Carnival’s Freedom and Dream — are not carrying passengers. But they are carrying thousands of cruise ship employees who have been sequestered aboard the ships since the shutdown began.
Developments in Galveston and Florida have raised questions about whether the local arrangement will change.
Port officials confirmed Monday that two crew members aboard Liberty of the Seas had been diagnosed with COVID-19. One of those had been taken to a local hospital, but the other remained in isolation aboard the ship.
The ship left port Monday and has been anchored 14 miles off of Galveston Island since.
Royal Caribbean has not responded to questions about the conditions aboard the cruise ship, although Instagram posts from crew members show at least some people have been quarantined alone in rooms on the ship. At least 1,250 crew members are aboard the Liberty of the Seas, according to the port.
The Associated Press and other news organizations on Wednesday morning reported a March 29 order issued by Rear Adm. E.C. Jones, commander of the Coast Guard’s 7th District Area of Responsibility.
The advisory directed cruise ships to prepare to treat sick passengers and crew on board while being sequestered “indefinitely” offshore during the coronavirus pandemic.
It told cruise ships to increase their medical capabilities, personnel and equipment to care for people with flu-like illnesses on board their ships and, if a medical evacuation was necessary, to seek support from other countries before “seeking support from the limited facilities in the U.S.”
On Wednesday afternoon, a Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed Jones’ order did not apply to ships operating out of Galveston and other places on the Gulf Coast outside of Florida. The Port of Galveston is in the Coast Guards’ 8th District Area of Responsibility.
“It does not,” said Coast Guard spokeswoman Lauren Jorgensen said. “That one that you saw out of the seventh district only applies to that particular port. That’s for the cruise ships that are in that area of responsibility.”
But there are procedures cruise liners and other ships entering the Galveston port must take before docking. The Coast Guard’s Houston District requires all ship captains entering its territory to alert the Coast Guard about people who have exhibited flu-like symptoms or who have been to countries such as China or Italy within 14 days.
The Coast Guard on Monday began requiring ship captains to sign affidavits swearing their crews and passengers had not been sick and had not traveled to areas of concern.
If a person becomes critically ill on a Galveston-based ship, it’s unclear exactly what the coast guard’s response will be. The coast guard is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to handle reports of ill people in “the most expedient manner,” Jorgensen said.
“The transport of suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases will not be conducted unless the response is coordinated by the coast guard operational commander with appropriate coast guard medical personnel and the cognizant CDC representative, ensuring adequate equipment and protective gear,” Jorgensen said.
