FRIENDSWOOD
Five property owners have closed or will soon close on home buyouts through two Hurricane Harvey grant programs — a move that will save residents money on drainage projects, officials confirmed Monday.
Another seven property owners have received final offers and are negotiating buyouts, officials said.
“This is a big benefit for Friendswood,” Councilman Steve Rockey said. “When we passed the bonds a few years ago, a chunk of that money was reserved for buying out properties. Anytime you can acquire properties through federal programs, then you don’t have to spend that money.”
Rockey was not sure exactly how much money it will take to buy out each of the homes because some are still negotiating.
The home buyouts are the latest in a multiyear process for the city.
About 28 homes in Friendswood were included in the initial application for buyouts between two separate funding programs, city officials said. Those were a Texas Water Development Board flood mitigation assistance grant and a federal hazard mitigation grant program.
Twenty-four of those properties were submitted to the hazard mitigation grant program. Three properties have closed, another seven are still negotiating and 14 property owners declined the offers, City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
City officials included four properties in the application to the Texas Water Development board, Kabiri said. Two of those property owners have closed with the city, and another two declined the offer.
Crews have already begun demolition on the properties acquired through the program, Kabiri said.
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Harris and Galveston counties, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding more than 2,600 homes in Friendswood.
Friendswood voters in November 2019 overwhelmingly approved a $41 million bond proposition to pay for flood-control projects, such as de-snagging the banks for Clear Creek to improve its flow, creating a terrace along the banks and raising the bridge at FM 2351.
Initial estimates for those projects showed the total cost of all the improvements might reach $175 million, officials said.
So, rather than float that total cost in a bond proposition, city leaders approved the amount based on a percentage of the total cost city administrators hope would be enough to solicit outside help.
The home buyouts help further that goal, Rockey said. Some of that initial estimate included funding to purchase properties along the creek — money that won’t fall to the city to find now.
Not all the property will help advance the terracing project, Rockey said. One property, for instance, contains about 5 acres bordering Stevenson Park.
That land can be added to the park, Rockey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.