TEXAS CITY
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to begin a months-long construction project that will divert traffic away from a ramp on the Emmett F. Lowery Expressway.
Beginning Tuesday, the department will close the ramp at the intersection of Interstate 45 and FM 1764.
The department plans to demolish the existing on-ramp and build new connectors between the highways.
Southbound traffic attempting to get on to FM 1764 will be directed to the feeder road at Exit 13 and then detoured north on Delany Road and Century Boulevard.
Northbound traffic traveling from FM 1764 to I-45 will be directed up the northbound feeder road.
The ramp will be closed until Nov. 15, according to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.