GALVESTON
Six more people in Galveston County were diagnosed with the coronavirus Monday. The new diagnoses brought the county’s total to 18.
The newest cases included a girl younger than 10 years old, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The girl, who is not an infant, was showing symptoms of infection before she was tested, according to the health district. She had recently traveled domestically and was in quarantine at her home.
As of Monday, the health district had not reported any cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County requiring hospitalization. The health district continued to withhold information about where in the county infected people reside, or where they might have traveled before being diagnosed, citing patient privacy policies.
“As we look at the pattern of testing, we can assume it’s everywhere and you should assume that, too,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.
“We’re reaching a point where knowing where someone who tested positive lives or shops is not going to protect you. You should assume it is everywhere and take proper precautions.”
The other cases announced on Monday included five men, between the ages of 20 and 70, according to the health district. All the men were in self-quarantine, according to the health district.
As of Tuesday, about 225 COVID-19 tests were being completed daily in Galveston County, according to the health district.
