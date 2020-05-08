GALVESTON
Friday was opening day for The Razor’s Edge barbershop — in more ways than one.
Beginning at 7 a.m., people began lining up at the shop, 1717 39th St. in Galveston, to get a cut and maybe a shave. It was the first time since the state-mandated COVID-19 measures closed salons and barbershops in March that Razor’s Edge had clients.
Business was good at the shop.
“They just kept coming and coming,” said Tim Nallie, the shop’s owner. “We don’t normally do appointments, but the way things are going, we may have to.”
In a way, the shutdown was an opportunity for Nallie, who said he has owned the 39th Street building for three years but that it wasn’t until the pandemic-induced closures that he was able to get to work moving from his old shop on Stewart Road to the new location, he said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week announced barbershops and nail salons could open their doors Friday — if they agreed to follow social distancing practices.
At The Razor’s Edge, chairs in the waiting area were spaced 6 feet apart, and customers were required to use hand sanitizer the moment they walked in the door. Only seven customers were allowed in the shop at a time. If more than seven were waiting, then people would have to wait outside the building on the sidewalk or in their cars.
SOME NOT QUITE READY
The scene at The Razor’s Edge was repeated in businesses across Galveston County and Texas. But some shops and salons weren’t quite ready to reopen.
Lulu Benavidez, owner of Lulu’s the Salon & Day Spa, 5205 Ave. U in Galveston, was gearing up to open May 18 when Abbott told salons this week they could reopen Friday, she said.
The salon, which normally serves 200 clients a week, wasn’t going to be ready by Friday, Benavidez said.
Until May 18, Benavidez is training her 11 staff members on new protocols, she said.
When the salon initially reopens, the stylists won’t be blow-drying people’s hair, Benavidez said, explaining, “We don’t want all that air circulating.”
Clients also will have to call before they walk into the salon and will have to sign a waiver that won’t hold the salon liable if they test positive for coronavirus,” Benavidez said.
Some people can’t wait to get their hair cut.
Mary Branum scheduled a haircut for Friday after Abbott released his new orders, she said.
Branum hasn’t had much of a choice but to let her hair grow out and had been keeping it out of her eyes with a clip, she said.
But Helen Pausewang wants to wait at least until next week, she said.
Pausewang is willing to wait to let her hairdresser work out the details of safely taking clients, she said.
But the stations at her hairdresser’s shop are very spaced out, so she’s not too worried, Pausewang said.
