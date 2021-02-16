GALVESTON
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown sent a pointed letter Tuesday to Gov. Greg Abbott demanding to know why so many islanders had gone for so long without electricity during one of the worst winter storms in memory.
Brown demanded an investigation and financial restitution for residents.
“It is outrageous that flawed decision making, lack of communication and lack of oversight has placed this unbearable hardship on the citizens of Galveston,” Brown said in the letter. “Frankly, this is ridiculous.”
Tens of thousands of residents went without power for about 36 hours from early Monday morning to mid-afternoon Tuesday as temperatures plummeted into the 10s and 20s in parts of the county, leaving many without heat and in dangerous conditions for hours.
CenterPoint Energy, which delivers energy to most of the county through transmission lines and poles, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, told the city Tuesday afternoon power was slowly being restored to island meters in the order it had been disconnected, Brown said.
Residents would likely get their power back throughout Tuesday and today, he said.
City residents who had gotten power back might see more rolling blackouts, but that wasn’t guaranteed, Brown said.
“We’re still at the mercy of the weather,” Brown said. “Thank heavens that it’s going to be milder temperatures here in the next couple of days.”
The state should be able to provide reimbursements to residents who had property damage because of pipes that burst in the extreme cold, Brown said.
“Galveston suffered the brunt of the discontinuance of service and I’d like to see in the future a more equitable policy on that,” Brown said.
CenterPoint had said it was under mandates from the council to reduce power load by about 25 percent.
The council has not responded to The Daily News’ requests for comment but in a Tweet said the council was restoring power load as quickly as possible.
Those mandates from the council were because of a lack of generated power, said Kenny Mercado, executive vice president of CenterPoint Energy.
The cold weather was making it difficult for some generators to produce power to put into the grid, he said.
“We’ve reached the point where we don’t have very much more to give,” Mercado said.
CenterPoint provides energy to the greater Houston region, including many areas of Galveston County.
The company couldn’t implement rolling blackouts because of the magnitude of the power generation shortage, he said.
“When those generators failed it caused much more load demand to reduce than we’ve ever done before,” Mercado said.
An update sent by CenterPoint on Tuesday afternoon warned residents they should be prepared to be without power for “several more days” while there is a generation shortage.
Residents in many areas, including La Marque, Galveston and League City, still were without power late Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.