The Galveston College Foundation Board of Directors announced Friday the creation of the Vandy Anderson Scholarship Award in Culinary Arts endowment at Galveston College.
The scholarship will foster the development of aspiring culinary arts professionals enrolled at Galveston College with the first recipients set to be announced in spring 2021, the foundation said.
“The Vandy I knew loved good food,” said Jeri Kinnear, foundation chairwoman. “This scholarship honors Vandy’s love for Galveston’s culinary gastronomic community and those that chose to take up that life’s work.”
Anderson started his radio career at KILE radio and would become the owner/manager of KGBC for more than 30 years. Broadcasters inducted him into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2014. Anderson died April 16, 2016, at 73 years old.
“Vandy served his community in numerous ways as a broadcaster, trustee, chair or adviser for organizations across Galveston until his passing,” said Paulie Gaido, a retired Galveston restaurateur. “The scholarship honors his legacy in the Galveston community and his love for the people of the island.”
For scholarship and application information, visit https://gc.edu/financial-aid/available-aid/scholarships or email the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@gc.edu.
To make a gift to the Vandy Anderson Scholarship Award in Culinary Arts or for more information about the Galveston College Foundation, contact Van Patterson at 409-944-1205 or vpatterson@gc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.