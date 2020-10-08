Cities across Galveston County spent Thursday keenly watching weather updates about Hurricane Delta, which was forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 storm and hit Louisiana. Still, it might bring bad weather to the county in coming days.
Light showers began in some parts of the county Thursday, and more rain was likely overnight and Friday when the first bands of Delta were expected to arrive, said Kent Prochazka, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
Residents should expect tropical storm force winds between 30 mph and 40 mph during the day Friday with gusts more powerful than that, Prochazka said.
Island residents might also see tides as much as 4 feet higher than usual, Prochazka said.
“Beach conditions will be hazardous,” he said. “And places like state Highway 87 might have impacts on them, or close. And strong winds will make operating the ferry a challenge, if it continues to run.”
Storm trackers Thursday found Hurricane Delta had 105 mph winds and was developing an eye, Prochazka said. Forecasters project the storm will continue northwest before gradually turning directly north overnight.
Hurricane Delta should become a Category 3 hurricane by Friday morning near the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary before shifting east and making landfall on the southwest coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm late Friday afternoon or early evening, Prochazka said.
Galveston County residents might see 3 inches of rain or less as a result of the storm, Prochazka said.
Sustained winds might cause some power outages and could blow over damaged trees, Prochazka said. The threat of tornadoes is marginal.
The League City Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and making regular calls with the National Weather Service to determine what effects Galveston County might experience, said Ryan Edghill, the office’s coordinator.
Friendswood officials are briefing city leaders and refueling city vehicles to ensure the city is prepared for the storm, said Jeff Newpher, spokesman for the city.
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall near the same area pounded by Hurricane Laura in August. That Category 4 hurricane landed just south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, with 150 mph winds and a storm surge as high as 15 feet, according to The Associated Press.
Hurricane Delta, the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, hit Mexico on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane just south of Cancun, cutting power to more than 260,000 customers, according to The Associated Press. No deaths or injuries were reported.
