LEAGUE CITY
The League City Police Department’s internet-based telephone dispatch system was down on Sunday morning, along with Webster and other departments that are part of an internet service consortium, according to police spokesperson John Griffith.
Service was restored shortly before noon.
No other Galveston County police departments appear to have been affected.
Griffith did not know the name of the service provider but said there were no fiber lines broken and that the problem was with a device that’s part of the system.
911 calls were still being received, but non-emergency lines at the department were not working for several hours.
The problem has been rectified and dispatch can now receive calls.
