A funeral service for William McCray Johnson, a well-known and respected horticulturist, teacher, county extension agent and long-time columnist for The Daily News, has been set for Monday at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Interstate 45 in Texas City.
Johnson, who was born in Pittsville, Virginia, on March 17, 1950, passed away Feb. 12. He was 70 years old.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday. The service also will be live-streamed via the funeral home's Facebook page.
— Angela Wilson
