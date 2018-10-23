TEXAS CITY
Employees at the Texas City Marathon Petroleum plant will participate in a site-wide evacuation drill this morning, the company said on Tuesday.
The plant is located at 502 10th St. South.
The drill will involve some alarms sounding at times when people might not usually hear them, a company said. The company announced the drill to try to alleviate fears about an emergency at the plant.
Most of the refinery’s employees and contractors will evacuate to gathering points at the refinery’s fence line during the drill, according to the company.
The drill will occur some time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. today. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.