GALVESTON
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough has ordered all island amusement parks, museums and bars closed and is limiting all restaurants to take-out or delivery only until further notice.
The declaration closes popular tourist attractions such Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Moody Gardens on an island that typically attracts 7.2 million people annually, while restaurants must make the shift to take-out and delivery.
This order applies only to the city of Galveston, not to the county.
The order is effective for city of Galveston bars and attractions at 4 p.m. today and for restaurants 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to a city statement. Hotel restaurants will be able to serve guests only, according to the statement.
The announcement came just after Galveston County announced a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus, a man aged 45 to 50 years old, according to Galveston County Health District.
The man had not recently traveled or come into contact with another person already known to be infected, suggesting the first sign of community spread in the county, according to the health district.
In Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo yesterday ordered all bars and restaurants to close or shift to to-go and delivery only for 15 days starting today.
With schools, bars, restaurants and events closed in Houston, Galveston doesn’t need causal visitors coming to the island right now, Yarbrough said.
“Playtime is over,” Yarbrough said.
The city needs to consider public safety and recommendations for smaller group sizes, he said. President Donald Trump on Monday recommended ceasing gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We want to send a message that we’re trying to protect our people,” Yarbrough said.
Bars can only sell alcohol for off-premise consumption in Texas if the bar also has a full restaurant, if the customer orders that alcohol with food for delivery and if the alcohol is in its sealed, manufacturers container, said a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesman.
(11) comments
Thank you, Mayor!
👍 I agree with Kitty. Thanks Mayor, for making the tough calls.
Is this on the island only or does it extend county wide?
It's only Galveston at this point.
I think you're saying city of Galveston and does not cover Galveston County.
Harvey, yes, that is correct at this point in time.
Thank you Mayor for making what some might consider an unpopular decision. It's reassuring to see an elected official with the cajones to do what's good for the health and safety of his constituents. Hopefully those at the county level will grow a pair and follow suit.
[thumbup]
Thanks Mr. Mayor. Tough call but the right one.
[thumbup] If it has to be done, better now than later.
[thumbup]
