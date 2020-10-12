When can I vote?
Today. Early voting for Nov. 3 general election begins at 8 a.m. at 31 early voting polling places across the county.
Where can I vote?
If you are a registered county voter, you can vote at any open polling place.
Do I need to show an ID?
Yes. Texas law requires voters to show one of seven IDs: a drivers license, election identification certificate, DPS personal ID, a handgun license, a U.S. military ID, a citizens certificate or a U.S. passport.
I want to vote by mail, can I still do that?
Yes. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23.
I got a mail-in ballot, but I want to hand deliver it. Where can I do that?
Absentee ballots can be turned in the county clerk’s office, on the second floor of the Galveston County Courthouse, 600 59th St.
You have to hand deliver your own ballot and show a photo ID when you turn it in. The ballot must be turned in by Nov. 3.
I got a mail-in ballot, but I want to vote at the polls. What do I do?
If you requested a mail ballot, but want to vote in person, you have to turn in your mail ballot to election officials at the polls so it can be voided and discarded.
If you’ve already mailed your ballot, you cannot vote in person.
I’m not qualified to vote by mail, but I don’t want to go into a polling place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What can I do?
The county is offering curbside voting during early voting and on Election Day. Pull up to the polling place and call 409-770-5108. The workers will come out to assist you.
You don’t have to meet any special conditions to vote curbside.
I’m not registered to vote. Do I still have time to do that?
No. The deadline to register to vote in Texas was Oct. 5.
If a race goes to a run-off, when are the next elections?
Any runoffs for the Nov. 3 election will be Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.