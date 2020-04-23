Alexandra Kontrimas tosses a can of spray paint up to fellow artist Gabriel Prusmack as the pair paint a large mural on the side of the old Galveston Ice and Cold Storage Co. building, 102-104 21st St. in downtown Galveston, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The historic building, erected in 1910, is now home to lofts and office space. The mural, which depicts a pair of polar bears frolicking on a snowy landscape, has adorned the building for many years. The artists are restoring it.
