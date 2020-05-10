After about six weeks of being open for only takeout or delivery, Texas restaurants were given the go-ahead by Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen on May 1, with restrictions around social distancing, single-use silverware and disposable menus, etc.
Some jumped in full throttle to start serving dine-in customers hungry for the total restaurant experience, whereas others are treading carefully and sticking with takeout and delivery only for the time being.
The Question of the Week is:
HOW ARE YOU REACTING TO THE REOPENING OF COUNTY RESTAURANTS?
• I've already visited my favorite restaurant and ate in the dining room.
• I haven't gone back to my favorite restaurant yet but plan to soon.
• I'd like to go but it seems like a hassle to get around the social distancing precautions, so I'll wait.
• I'm glad they're open, but I'm not ready to chance it so I will stick with take-out and delivery for now.
• I feel like they should have been required to stay closed longer.
