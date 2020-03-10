GALVESTON
Last week's county primary elections were finalized Tuesday.
Despite the discovery of more than 400 uncounted votes, none of the outcomes of any of the elections held in Galveston County changed.
The Galveston County Election office on Thursday announced it had not counted all of the votes cast in the March 3 election because of a mistake caused by human error. When county officials were processing ballots on election night, they didn't process a data card that counted some of the votes cast at the League City Civic Center, County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said.
An election office employee left the data card in a bag that was used to transport it between the polling place and the election office, Sullivan said. The card was one of two that was used at the polling place. One of the cards was counted, the other was not, Sullivan said. The office did not find the card until they were reconciling votes Thursday.
The uncounted votes were processed Tuesday, the same day the county verified and processed provisional ballots cast during the election.
The extra votes didn't change the results in any of the primary elections that were decided solely by county voters. County Tax-Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson picked up another 221 over on her challenger, Jackie Peden. Galveston County Republican Chairman-elect Patrick McGinnis gained another 246 votes over incumbent Chairwoman Yolanda Waters.
Republican constable race winners Rick Sharp and Justin West also maintained their leads, as did Norman Pappous, who ran for a Republican Party precinct chair position in League City.
Among presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden picked up an extra 158 votes from the county. President Donald Trump received another 327 votes in the Republican primaries, according to the election office.
After the final count, voter turnout in the county was 51,287 people, about 23.4 percent of all local registered voters.
After multiple requests for comment, Sullivan, in a text message, declined to comment on the final vote late Tuesday afternoon.
