TEXAS CITY
A Sugarland man was charged with two felonies after what police allege was a fight with a security guard Saturday inside a Texas City hospital.
Joshua Drummonds, 26, was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from an officer, according to police records.
Prosecutors released details about Drummond's arrest Wednesday.
A Mainland Medical Center security guard confronted Drummonds on Saturday evening after he began threatening staff and breaking objects inside a room where he was being treated as a patient, according to a police complaint.
Police allege he had barricaded himself inside the room after making threats, and the security guard had to force his way inside, according to the complaint.
Drummonds is accused of grabbing at a handgun the guard was carrying in a hip holster, according to the complaint. The guard had to use his arms to hold his gun against his hip so that he could not be disarmed, according to the complaint.
Drummonds is accused of using knee strikes to kick the guard in the groin, according to the complaint.
A group of hospital staff members restrained Drummonds and strapped him to a bed, according to the complaint.
Drummonds was in the hospital after a suicide attempt and was waiting to be transported to a Houston psychiatric hospital for evaluation, according to the complaint. The hospital did not have any rooms available and didn't have a date when he could be taken, according to the complaint.
Drummonds was in custody on $100,000 bond at the Galveston County jail Wednesday evening, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.