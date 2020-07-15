BOLIVAR PENINSULA
The Bolivar Peninsula Special Utility District on Tuesday evening ordered residents to boil tap water before using it.
A water line between Boyt Road and Monkhouse Drive broke, prompting the order, the district said.
"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption," the district said. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."
The district said it would make an announcement when the order is lifted.
Sounds like tyranny to me.
