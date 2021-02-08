LEAGUE CITY
Catherine Daro Palermo, a member of one of League City’s original Italian farming families and a former councilwoman, died late Sunday at her home, according to her family. She was 87.
“It’s the end of the farming era, pretty much,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “The Daros and the Ghirardis were the big landowners when this town started. It’s the end of an era for all of us.”
Palermo and her sister, Margaret Daro Bilotta, in 2018 sold the Daro family farm off state Highway 3 to Clear Creek Independent School District, bringing an official end to one of the county’s last vegetable farms, the sisters said at the time.
The Daro family first arrived in the League City area in 1906, and patriarch Pete Daro eventually purchased the farm in 1920, they said.
They were among about 35 Italian families from Cercenasco, a town in northern Italy, who came to Galveston County and began farms, Catherine Palermo said in 2018.
Palermo was born in 1933 and spent some of her early years in the Daro homeland in Italy, according to her family. She spoke only Italian when she entered grade school.
Palermo graduated as valedictorian from Webster High School, said Steven Palermo, her son.
Palermo served seven terms as a member of League City Council, Hallisey said. And she also served at points on the Houston-Galveston Area Council and the League City Historical Society, among other activities, according to Steven Palermo.
The Daro family in the mid-2000s sold 14 acres of the family farm so the school district could build Ralph Parr Elementary, which opened in 2009.
The sisters then sold the remaining 22 acres in 2018, which district officials used to improve parking and relocate the playgrounds.
— Matt deGrood
