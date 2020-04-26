GALVESTON
Warm weather, sunshine and cabin fever Sunday drew thousands to the seawall in Galveston. With the island's beaches closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, people picnicked, sunbathed and walked, jogged and cycled along the seawall's sidewalk from the west end to near Stewart Beach.
On the far East End of the seawall more than 200 parked custom cars drew a crowd of car enthusiasts and spectators before the gathering was dispersed by Galveston police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.