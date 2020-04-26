GALVESTON 

Warm weather, sunshine and cabin fever Sunday drew thousands to the seawall in Galveston. With the island's beaches closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, people picnicked, sunbathed and walked, jogged and cycled along the seawall's sidewalk from the west end to near Stewart Beach. 

On the far East End of the seawall more than 200 parked custom cars drew a crowd of car enthusiasts and spectators before the gathering was dispersed by Galveston police. 

