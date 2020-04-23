GALVESTON
Starting Monday, Galvestonians — and everybody else — will be able to set foot on island beaches for the first time since March 29.
In a split vote, the Galveston City Council agreed to reopen beaches between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. for in-motion pedestrian traffic, despite an expected announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday about the state's response to coronavirus and pending conversations with the Texas General Land Office about the proper method for easing beach restrictions.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough called the move a “big mistake.”
“I think we’re walking a slippery slope,” Yarbrough said.
The measure does not allow vehicular traffic on the beaches but will allow morning pedestrians daily. People can walk and exercise on the beach but can't sit or lounge.
District 4 Councilman John Paul Listowski made the motion, which District 3 Councilman David Collins, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle and District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole voted for.
Yarbrough, District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly and District 2 Councilman Craig Brown voted against the measure.
Although Listowski initially wanted to make the partial reopening effective Friday, City Manager Brian Maxwell said the city and Galveston Island Beach Patrol needed some time to prepare for the adjustment.
Galveston initially closed beaches to prevent large crowds, especially those from the Houston region, from flocking to the island.
Since then, the city of Galveston and elected officials have gotten significant pushback from residents who want some form of access to the coastline.
The real danger with reopening beaches is exposing first responders to the virus, Maxwell said.
“Our order on the beaches has little to nothing to do with anybody contracting the virus by going to the beach,” Maxwell said.
One coronavirus-positive employee will mean an entire shift needs to be quarantined while awaiting results, Maxwell said.
The city has confirmed three police department and three fire department employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Council members arguing for partially reopening the beaches were adamant.
“I’m ready to open the throttle a little bit,” Listowski said.
Yarbrough cautioned against reopening beaches before next week.
Abbott is expected to make an announcement Monday about when and how he plans to partially reopen some businesses, and the city council has delayed making any other decisions about its reopening plans until after that.
The city also has been in conversation with the land office, which oversees state beaches, about how it can partially reopen beaches while allowing access by all Texans, as is mandated by the state.
The land office might be concerned that opening beaches only during certain hours would deny access to people from out of town, Maxwell said.
The land office was aware of Galveston’s decision Thursday afternoon but didn’t have more information, spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
If the land office strikes down Galveston’s plan for a limited reopening, the beaches will once again be fully closed, city officials said.
Brown wants to reopen beaches as soon as it makes sense but wants more time to coordinate with beach patrol how exactly to manage the change, he said.
“I just feel like it may be a little premature,” Brown said.
Collins was concerned about open hours on the weekends and wanted to review the policy at council’s Thursday meeting next week, he said.
Beach patrol reports having to remove almost 5,000 people off the beaches since the March 29 closure, less than a month ago, Maxwell said.
Only the 12 full-time staff members, and no seasonal guards, are patrolling the beaches right now, with the help of Galveston Police Department.
So at 6 a.m. will there be city crews available to remove barricades on stairs to access the beach? And then replace them at 9 a.m.? Seriously? How much will that cost the city? If not, then we may as well welcome tourists from surrounding counties to come on down to the island which is what our mayor has feared.
