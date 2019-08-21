CORPUS CHRISTI
A Galveston man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison over his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States.
A U.S. District Court Judge in Corpus Christi on Tuesday sentenced Francisco Javier Castillo Jr., 24, of Galveston, to 157 months in prison and four years supervised release.
Castillo had pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in November 2018.
Castillo was accused of managing a criminal organization that imported methamphetamine from Mexico. Castillo was responsible for recruiting people to drive vehicles loaded with drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Castillo was responsible for the importation and transfer of 5.95 kilograms of pure methamphetamine, according to the justice department.
Castillo will be held in a federal prison, according to the justice department
