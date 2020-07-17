GALVESTON
Galveston County’s top health official will spend the weekend in self-isolation after an exposure to a patient with the coronavirus — though a test he took Friday came back negative.
While hospital physicians are taking precautions, this kind of exposure does happen and is likely to happen more often as health care workers continue to fight the pandemic, Dr. Philip Keiser said.
In addition to his role as the Galveston County Health District’s local health authority, Keiser also is a physician at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Keiser learned Thursday a patient he treated over the weekend had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Keiser was wearing a mask at the time but hadn’t worn a full gown and gloves, he said, adding that physicians hadn’t expected the patient to come back positive.
“It’s just one of the flukes that happen,” Keiser said.
A rapid test Keiser took Friday morning came back with negative results that afternoon, but he will self-isolate over the weekend before returning to work Monday to make sure he doesn’t develop any symptoms, he said.
Unfortunately, infection of health care professions is just part of the process of fighting the coronavirus and more infections will happen, Keiser said.
“The reality is we’re getting to a point now we are seeing health care workers get infected,” he said.
Health care workers’ family members also have been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, he said. Deaths of health care workers could also be possible, he said.
“That’s just the consequence of being on the front line,” Keiser said.
Still, the medical branch is putting significant effort into protecting workers and providing them rapid tests, he said.
“I feel safer on the COVID ward than I do in Walmart,” Keiser said.
While the reported number of cases has been stabilizing, people still need to practice proper distancing and mask wearing, Keiser said.
“We’re starting to make the turn, but we’re not there yet,” he said.
