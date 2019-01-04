LA MARQUE
A League City woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of swiping tens of thousands of dollars from a La Marque Walmart store, police said.
Victoria Chaka, 51, of League City, was charged with theft of property, according to court records.
The charges date back to May, when La Marque police received information about money being stolen from Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Chaka worked for Walmart, and was caught on video taking $100 bills from a cash recycling machine, which counts and confirms the authenticity of paper money, according to the affidavit.
The video showed Chaka placing items between the machine and the camera as she cleaned the money machine with paper towels, according to the affidavit. As she put the paper towels down, she would roll the bills inside of them, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Chaka, and found her with $30,500 in her possession, according to the affidavit.
Chaka was arrested at her home in League City on Wednesday, according to court documents.
Her bond was set at $61,000, according to court records. She was no longer in custody as of Friday afternoon.
