GALVESTON
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity this afternoon as rising temperatures and idle generators are straining the state's power grid.
The state's grid manager about 1 p.m. issued an alert warning Texans about "tight grid conditions." The conservation warning is expected to be in place until Friday, June 18, ERCOT said.
The conditions are being caused by a "significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June, ERCOT said.
On Tuesday, 11,000 megawatts of power was unavailable because numerous generators were shut down for repairs, ERCOT said.
Unavailability of the generators was "unusual," and ERCOT was investigating why so many units were offline, officials said.
One megawatt typically powers about 200 homes on summer days, ERCOT said.
ERCOT warned peak demand for power might top 73,000 megawatts today. The record demand for a single day in June is 69,123 megawatts.
Temperatures across Texas were above 90 degrees Monday afternoon.
ERCOT and local power companies asked Texans to take power-conservation steps to help decrease the demand through the afternoon.
People should set programmable thermostats higher than normal, particularly when no one is home. Non-essential lights and appliances should be unplugged, pool pumps should be shut off and people should avoid using large appliances such as ovens and washing machines.
ERCOT estimates power demand should peak about 6 p.m. Monday, the conditions are expected to persist through most of the week.
Monday's warning is the second time ERCOT has urged conservation measures since February's winter blast nearly collapsed the Texas power grid, and left millions of people without electricity for days.
(2) comments
Has Abbott blamed wind and solar yet?
Somehow this will be blamed on Biden.
