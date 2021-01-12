CRYSTAL BEACH

Middle-school students at Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet began taking classes remotely Tuesday because too many staff members were in pandemic quarantine, the school district said. 

Students in fifth through eighth grades will work remotely until Jan. 25, spokesman Billy Rudolph said. 

Elementary school students at Crenshaw, 416 state Highway 87, will continue learning in-person, Rudolph said. 

Crenshaw is the second Galveston ISD school in a week to move to remote learning because of staff quarantining. 

Students at Central Middle School all moved to remote learning last week over concerns about staffing the school. Students at that middle school also won't return to the building for in-person learning until Jan. 25. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

