Friendswood’s trash contractor has ended free Hurricane Harvey-related debris pickup in the city, officials said.
But Waste Connections workers will still pick up residents’ debris for $30 a cubic yard, officials said.
The company’s trucks will take couches, furniture, sinks, drywall, wood, paneling, flooring, brush and empty paint cans, officials said.
The group won’t pick up hazardous waste, tires, bricks, cement, items with Freon and full paint cans, officials said.
Residents should pile debris near the curb, at least 5 feet from mailboxes, vehicles, fencing and fire hydrants, officials said.
Residents should call 832-645-7112 for more details and to schedule pickup, officials said.
